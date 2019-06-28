Letter of the week: Deepak Rathi, Three Kings

I enjoy reading Brian Gaynor's weekly column and respect his generally well-researched opinion. However, Gaynor (Weekend Herald, June 22) has got it wrong this time – justifying the transgressions of David Hisco based on delivering huge profit figures.

Moreover, juxtaposing Westland's story with the Hisco saga is not only not relevant, it confuses two very different issues. The Westland story is primarily about lack of or hijacked leadership and the resultant failure of corporate governance.

Saying Hisco is another victim of the Royal Commission, which has demanded higher ethical standards from Australian banks smacks of defending him for his personal failures.

At Hisco's level, doing the right thing (true leadership) is more important than doing the things right like delivering huge profit numbers. (one can get sufficiently talented managers to do that).

True leadership is as much about knowing what not to do rather than simply knowing what to do. Gaynor's opinion is read by a sizable number of people and it would be dangerous for him to justify bad, or lack of, ethics on the grounds of mouth-watering profit figures.

Birth right

Jane Goodall's life (Canvas, June 22) is an admirable example of doing your bit to save the planet, and how we humans can help reduce the world's wrongful consumption, and disregard for a diversity of life and sustainable friendly environment. "Going Childless to Save the Planet" by Jamie Morton (Weekend Herald, June 22) superbly summarises parents' re-evaluation of their contribution to the future when choosing whether to have a baby.

In the 1970s, my decision to have one child was based on the unhappy predictions and destruction of mother nature by exploitative humans. I believed it was selfish to have children when the future of the planet looked so bleak. It's even worse to produce a child in the US, which uses up even more resources per person than a child born in poor, struggling countries.

I have lived as an adult in England, the US and New Zealand. In these countries I have been aware of cultural pressures on young married couples to produce children. Those who opt not to take the parenthood path are seen as inept, selfish, and inconsiderate of their parents' rights to have grandchildren. Having only one child, or no children, is looked at with disapproval. I was made to feel guilty for my choice. Incidentally, my daughter has grown up and lived a happy life; the world decline is not yet affecting where we live.

Caroline Mabry, Glen Eden.



Self defence

Everyone is justified in using reasonable force to protect themselves, however the NZ police believe everyone means only themselves when it comes to guns. Mention just once that your firearms may be useful for self defence and you've probably just blown your licence re-application. Yet even the most junior officer is entitled to issue himself with a hand gun whenever he or she feels insecure about patrolling alone in the dark.

If you've received serious death threats and you need round-the-clock police protection, they'll tell you that they haven't the resources. Despite the fact that they cant protect you, they will not let you protect yourself. Sheets of paper called protection orders have proven remarkably ineffectual against someone armed with a knife, clearly you're expected to die in a quiet and orderly manner.

Even if all hunting shooting sports were banned, self defence would still be a legitimate reason for owning a gun in this far from perfect world.

William Telford, Hakarimata.



Right solution?

Given the recent accidents with powered scooters it is time to have a debate as to whether all scooters and bikes, including perhaps motor bikes, should be ridden on the right side of the road.

Where no footpaths are available, pedestrians are supposed to walk on the right side of the road. Recently one of the principals of Lime Scooters stated that he thought it would be better if e-scooters were ridden on the road.

Bikes and scooters take up virtually no more road width than a pedestrian so that should not be an impediment. With more electric cars coming on to our roads, their noticeable reduction in noise no doubt will increase the bike, scooter accident rate because riders will not hear these vehicles coming up to them from behind.

I have been told of one elderly lady cyclist who does ride on the right side of the road. She is adamant that it feels and is safe.

We have changed important road rules before without too much drama so why not this change?

David Clemow, Papakura.



Car seats

Parents loading infants in and out of vehicles, please, please, please do not do it from the driver's side. I drive buses and, for that reason, do not want my name published.

While I realise it is easier to load the young ones on the driver's side when at home - because that side is invariably closest to the point of exit - but take your thinking one step further.

As you unseat or reseat the child when parked in the roadway what does an oncoming driver see? You open the door and step back into the road with a child in your arms. Into the road and into the way of oncoming traffic on your blind side.

The consequences could be disastrous and, as a driver, I do not want that catastrophe on my conscience for the rest of my life. Equally, I am sure that your loved ones want more of you than a sad memory.

Name withheld, Papamoa.



Captain Kane

From tossing up pies to West Indian batsmen, to scoring slowly, Australia has tried on numerous occasions to end New Zealand's World Cup aspirations by any means necessary. Therefore, it would not be unexpected for their batsmen to faff around long enough to get Kane Williamson suspended for the semifinal. As such, perhaps we should consider making Tom Latham captain? Albeit in name only.

It would be a complete disaster for New Zealand if Williamson was suspended for a semifinal. Just like putting in an opener to see off the new ball or a night watchman to protect your more valuable batting assets, a substitute captain will protect our best batsman from the risk of suspension.

It would take a perennial optimist to think Australian batsmen in the final pool match won't try and get Williamson suspended.

Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.



Cricket selections

The Black Caps should immediately dispense with both non-performing openers. Munro, drop him completely, and then have Guptill batting at five. Replace them with Nichols and Latham as openers and have Blundell installed as wicketkeeper, batting at six.

With bowlers, just turf out Henry and Santner replacing them with Southee and Sodhi, who can both bat a bit too. Replacements can't do worse than current incumbents and there's absolutely nothing lose. Take heed, remember the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting different results. Unless they fluke it, it just won't happen against England and the Ockers. It ain't rocket science just common sense.

Rob Paterson, Mt Maunganui.



A quick word

When the Prime Minister said Phil Twyford had done "an incredible job", did she mean incredibly good or incredibly bad?

H Robertson, St Heliers.

When the ball kicker promotes his version of delusion as demanding my gay son burn in hell, he only confirms his total lack of empathy, understanding and complete ignorance of the human condition.

Peter Mortimer, Nelson.

Rugby Australia offered Israel Folau a A$4 million contract. Presumably he read it. Then he signed it. End of story.

Dennis Ross, St Heliers.

Can someone explain why this Government has banned the sale of houses to non-New Zealanders yet continues to allow non-NZers to buy farms, businesses and NZ-owned companies?

Jim Radich, Hillsborough.

The about-to-retire David Hisco mock firing was a total sham, pure smoke and mirrors designed to con milked consumers into thinking that big greedy banks really do care.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatu Peninsula.

Over the past three years, despite its internal problems, Iran has behaved much more ethically and responsibly than the USA.

Bruce Robertson, Westmere.

As both the US and Iran conduct an increasingly derisive slagging match, let's hope they are sufficiently distracted to keep their hands off the missile launch button.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Can the authorities in India not do anything about the constant scam callers originating from that country?

B Watkin, Devonport.

I truly believed the footpath was intended to enable the pedestrian a relatively safe passage from A to B. My word, I have been mislead for 80-odd years.

Judith Bouwman, Torbay.

The yellow card system in rugby is a nonsense. Replacements for offenders is the fairest solution, leaving the judiciary to impose further penalties on transgressors, if appropriate.

David Andrews, Tauranga.

We are about to spend a billion dollars on the gun buy-back scheme, a scheme that will also tie up huge amounts of police time and resources. Where is the critical analysis that this is value for money or that it makes us safer?

Robin Wakeling, Karori.

It's obvious Guptill, Munro and Latham won't make runs at the Cricket World Cup. If anyone is in touch with the team, give them my email address I will fix them and bring back the cup. I faced "Paddles" five nights a week at school and have a BSc.

Richard Jones, Belmont.

The PM's cabinet reshuffle just goes to prove how shallow her pool of available talent actually is.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

As a long-time ANZ customer, it makes me quite angry that the bank, which is supposed to be expert at managing money, sells a house to the CEO's wife several million dollars below market value.

Barry Schmidt, Mt Eden.

Wouldn't it be great if everyone always put their responsibilities ahead of their entitlements?

Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.