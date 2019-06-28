Letter of the week: Deepak Rathi, Three Kings

I enjoy reading Brian Gaynor's weekly column and respect his generally well-researched opinion. However, Gaynor (Weekend Herald, June 22) has got it wrong this time – justifying the transgressions of David Hisco based on delivering huge profit figures.

Moreover, juxtaposing Westland's story with the Hisco saga is not only not relevant, it confuses two very different issues. The Westland story is primarily about lack of or hijacked leadership and the resultant failure of corporate governance.

Saying Hisco is another victim of the Royal Commission, which has demanded higher ethical

Birth right

Self defence

Related articles:

Right solution?

Car seats

Captain Kane

Cricket selections

A quick word