Frosty mornings for all of New Zealand are "reluctant to take a break" ... at least until Sunday, MetService says.
So wrap up warm and take extra care driving to work, particularly for those Kiwis in the lower South Island, where temperatures have dipped to as low as -7.4C overnight, bringing ice patches on the road.
Canterbury is also experiencing "extreme" chills, as this morning's temperature for the region is -3.7C.
For Auckland, overnight temperatures dropped to 6C but will slowly climb to a high of 15C throughout the day. Foggy patches and low cloud have been forecast for this morning and drivers are advised to take extra care on the roads.
All of the country is expected to get some sunny weather today but for some areas - Northland, the Coromandel and parts of Auckland - patches of rain are also forecast.
MetService says these past few days have seen some of the coldest nights so far this year.
Places that have been colder than the region's normal include Christchurch, which got to -3.7C; Hanmer Springs, which dropped to -6.7C; while both Tara Hills and Waiouru recorded -7.4C.
Weather by region:
Northland, Auckland, Waikato & Bay Of Plenty
Mostly sunny with some mist and fog about inland areas morning and night. Light winds. The Coromandel, northern Auckland and eastern Northland can expect some cloud with a few showers, mainly morning then drying out from afternoon.
Highs: 14-16C
Western North Island (including Central North Island)
Sunny with light winds, could be a morning mist or fog patch about inland areas.
Highs: 10-13C
Eastern North Island
Sunny with light winds, could be some morning mist or fog.
Highs: 11-13C
Wellington
Sunny with northerly winds.
Highs: 12-13C
Marlborough & Nelson
Sunny with light winds.
Highs: 11-13C
Canterbury
Sunny, perhaps a touch of high cloud. Light winds tend northeast in the afternoon.
Highs: 10-12C
West Coast
A mix of sun and cloud with light winds.
Highs: 10-12C
Southland & Otago
Mostly sunny with some high cloud, may be a mist or fog patch about inland areas to start the day. Light northwesterly winds for most, tending northeast about coastal Otago.
Highs: 7-13C