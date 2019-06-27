Frosty mornings for all of New Zealand are "reluctant to take a break" ... at least until Sunday, MetService says.

So wrap up warm and take extra care driving to work, particularly for those Kiwis in the lower South Island, where temperatures have dipped to as low as -7.4C overnight, bringing ice patches on the road.

Canterbury is also experiencing "extreme" chills, as this morning's temperature for the region is -3.7C.

For Auckland, overnight temperatures dropped to 6C but will slowly climb to a high of 15C throughout the day. Foggy patches and low cloud have been forecast for this morning and drivers are advised to take extra care on the roads.

Advertisement

All of the country is expected to get some sunny weather today but for some areas - Northland, the Coromandel and parts of Auckland - patches of rain are also forecast.

MetService says these past few days have seen some of the coldest nights so far this year.

Places that have been colder than the region's normal include Christchurch, which got to -3.7C; Hanmer Springs, which dropped to -6.7C; while both Tara Hills and Waiouru recorded -7.4C.

Another clear, crisp and frosty morning for many inland parts of the country under this persistent ridge. The ridge is forecast to remain until to least Sunday. Some minimum temperatures recorded this morning. Christchurch airport -3.7C, Culverden -5.0C, Tara Hills -7.4C. ^AB pic.twitter.com/xS0fGFNHRL — MetService (@MetService) June 26, 2019

Weather by region:

Northland, Auckland, Waikato & Bay Of Plenty

Mostly sunny with some mist and fog about inland areas morning and night. Light winds. The Coromandel, northern Auckland and eastern Northland can expect some cloud with a few showers, mainly morning then drying out from afternoon.

Highs: 14-16C

Western North Island (including Central North Island)

Sunny with light winds, could be a morning mist or fog patch about inland areas.

Highs: 10-13C

Eastern North Island

Sunny with light winds, could be some morning mist or fog.

Highs: 11-13C

Wellington

Sunny with northerly winds.

Highs: 12-13C

Marlborough & Nelson

Sunny with light winds.

Highs: 11-13C

Canterbury

Sunny, perhaps a touch of high cloud. Light winds tend northeast in the afternoon.

Highs: 10-12C

West Coast

A mix of sun and cloud with light winds.

Highs: 10-12C

Southland & Otago

Mostly sunny with some high cloud, may be a mist or fog patch about inland areas to start the day. Light northwesterly winds for most, tending northeast about coastal Otago.

Highs: 7-13C