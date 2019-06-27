In scenes plucked from a Hollywood heist caper, four men successfully smuggled the largest ever shipment of cocaine destined for the New Zealand market. It was all caught on camera.

Three friends gone fishing.

That's what anyone who saw the men launch the 5.7m boat from the ramp and into the water would think.

Floating between Sulphur Point and the marina on the Mount Maunganui side of the harbour, the trio of men waited patiently in the dark.

It was 10pm on a Monday night and their catch was about to arrive.

About an hour later, the Maersk Antares appeared from behind Mauao, the iconic mountain at the edge of the sea.

The huge container ship slowly pulled into the harbour and docked at the Port of Tauranga, on the

