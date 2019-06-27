Traffic is starting to increase on Auckland's motorways this afternoon following a shocking Southern Motorway commute into work this morning.

Drivers spent almost 80 minutes getting from Bombay to Papakura when the journey normally takes just 12 minutes.

At peak gridlock, the average speed to travel the 15km stretch of motorway was just 11km/h this morning - the pace of an energetic jogger.

The dreaded trip through Papakura, which is slow on the best of days, took five times as long as normal due to a crash between a truck and a car.

Meanwhile, motorists on the Southern Motorway are facing more deadlock headaches following a crash near the Greenlane off-ramp.

NZ Transport Agency reports the incident has now been cleared but had temporarily blocked the left-hand lane from 3.50pm.

After half an hour the lane was cleared and all lanes are open again, however, there are significant delays winding back towards the city.

Elsewhere, a breakdown was wreaking havoc for northbound motorists also on the Southern following a breakdown near the Papakura off-ramp.

The incident occurred about 3.50pm but NZTA said it has been cleared and all lanes had reopened at 4.25pm.

Meanwhile, the city's other motorways are starting to swell this evening as commuters start to head home for the day.

