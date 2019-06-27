Traffic is starting to increase on Auckland's motorways this afternoon following a shocking Southern Motorway commute into work this morning.

Drivers spent almost 80 minutes getting from Bombay to Papakura when the journey normally takes just 12 minutes.

At peak gridlock, the average speed to travel the 15km stretch of motorway was just 11km/h this morning - the pace of an energetic jogger.

The dreaded trip through Papakura, which is slow on the best of days, took five times as long as normal due to a crash between a truck and a car.

Meanwhile, motorists are again being warned of heavy traffic on the Southern Motorway, heading away from town, due to a crash.

The incident took place prior to the Greenlane off-ramp about 3.45pm, the NZ Transport Agency reports.

Motorists travelling through the area have been told to please pass the crash scene with care and expect delays back to Khyber Pass.

Elsewhere, a breakdown is blocking the left northbound lane after the Papakura off-ramp.

NZTA reports the incident took place about 3.50pm and asks motorists to expect delays through the area and pass with care.

More to come.