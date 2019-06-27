It's confirmed: Te Wero bridge, linking the Viaduct with the Wynyard Quarter and the America's Cup Village, will not be replaced before the America's Cup in 2021.

The Herald revealed this delay was likely in a story last week. We said then it was one of three council projects intended to improve downtown city life that were not expected to be completed before the Cup competition started.

Panuku Auckland, the council agency in charge of the bridge, has announced that it will not proceed with construction of a new bridge at this time. Instead, it will continue to maintain the

