One person has died following a shooting at a Rotorua property this evening.

The incident took place around 7.50pm with emergency services called a short time later. Police have confirmed one person died at the scene.

"A short time later a person sought by police in relation to the incident was located at a nearby address and taken into custody," police said.

"Scene guards are currently in place and police thank residents for their cooperation while emergency services attend the incident."

Police report they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Krista Beamsley lives on Alison St and told the Herald she heard what sounded like two gunshots ring out earlier tonight.

She said police armed with guns and accompanied with dogs had been covering the area and turning cars away from driving up the street.

Elsewhere, a woman was heading to a friend's also on Alison St when she was stopped at a roadblock manned by a heavily armed policeman.

She said she had since heard from people who lived in the area they could hear a fight happening at a house at a rear section of a property on Alison St.

She said the fighting got so loud with one man screaming for help, people in the area went outside to see if everyone was alright.

One of the people in the area managed to stop the fight.

A short time later, armed police arrived at the house and took one of the men into custody, the woman said.

She said it was understood the man who police took away had earlier been involved in an incident on Clayton Rd.