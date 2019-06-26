The serious crash rate on Auckland roads has come down. After rising every year from 2013, the data shows a 22 per cent drop in the number of deaths and serious injuries in 2018, compared with the previous year.

A 22 per cent drop means there were 10 fewer deaths on Auckland roads in 2018 compared with 2017, and 161 fewer serious injuries.

But the numbers are still high: 649 people were killed or seriously injured on our roads last year. That's nearly two people a day.

The data was collected by the NZ Transport Agency and released to the

