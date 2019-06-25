Hawke's Bay Regional Council has become the latest council to declare a climate emergency.

It follows similar declarations from seven other councils across New Zealand, including Auckland, Wellington, Environment Canterbury and Dunedin.

As part of the climate emergency, HBRC agreed to provide annual progress report regarding climate change, include climate change as a key factor in decision making and to reduce HBRC's greenhouse gas emissions.

It also voted to lobby the Ministry for the Environment to include greenhouse gas emissions in the consenting process.

Community engagement was also highlighted as an area of importance.

The vote was not unanimous, councillor Fenton Wilson said he felt action was more important that words.

He gave the example of the first council to declare a climate emergency, Environment Canterbury, who at its next meeting put up its bus fares.

Councillor Debbie Hewitt also voted against the recommendations, saying she took issue with the word "emergency".

She said what the council is trying to achieve is climate change responsibility.

Councillor Neil Kirton said he could understand that perspective, however felt it was a bigger issue than that.

He compared it to New Zealand's nuclear free stance, saying it was about being part of a global uprising and being part of worldwide change.

Councillor Alan Dick, who voted against the recommendations when they were before the Environment and Services Committee, changed his vote and voted for the declaration.

However he said actions needed to follow.

