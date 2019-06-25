COMMENT:

As a Christian minister I have been watching the Israel Folau saga unfold through the wary fingers of a repeated facepalm. I am dismayed at how Folau has engaged, and how he has been responded to.

Christianity is a diverse community that holds varied opinions on almost every topic. I love it and celebrate it, but I also see the abuses, the blunders, and know its problems well.

Christianity was once a dominant cultural voice in New Zealand. That has eroded over recent decades. There are those who have not grappled with what it means for Christianity to be

