Seven 2-week-old puppies found in an enclosed sack at a truck stop in Moerewa.

A young dog found chained to a tree in bush near Paihia so emaciated and dehydrated he couldn't even blink.

And the three 8-week-old pups dumped in Panguru bush so ridden with fleas they were on the point of dying of anaemia.

These are just a few examples in a seemingly endless tide of animal neglect and cruelty in the Far North that rescue groups, Bay of Islands Animal Rescue and Donna Dolittle's Animal Rescue, are dealing with on a regular basis.

They see puppies, kittens,

