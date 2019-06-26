A Kiwi man was found hanging upside down in a drum of water at a Samoan prison after suffering a mental health episode during a cyclone. His family are desperate to know what really happened six years ago and now want the coroner presiding over the inquest to recuse himself. Sam Hurley reports.

The family of a mentally ill Kiwi man who died in suspicious circumstances in a Samoan prison has requested the coroner overseeing his inquest recuse himself.

They have also raised concerns about a suppression order protecting the identity of a senior clinical psychiatrist who treated him before the trip to Samoa.

Hans Dalton travelled with his family to the island country in December 2012. But while there they were confronted with Cyclone Evan, the worst tropical cyclone to hit the Pacific nation in 20 years.

During the natural disaster Dalton suffered a mental health episode.

His family sought help for

