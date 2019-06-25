Put away the brollies, fine and sunny if not a little chilly weather is on the cards for the rest of the week and even the weekend.

A high pressure system over New Zealand is bringing frosty mornings but fine clear days across the most of the country, according to MetService meteorologist Angus Hines.

Whangārei is clocking a high of 15C and Auckland 14C, while temperatures drop to as low as 3C in Pukekohe tomorrow.

Hines said people should expect a chilly and frosty start until the sun broke through.

Temperatures are expected dip in the lower North Island, but the calm and settled weather will remain.

In the South Island temperatures will reach the low double digits, with Nelson forecast to reach a high of 13C and Christchurch 11C. Plenty of blankets would be needed overnight as places such as Queenstown dropped to -1C.

The high pressure system was expected to stay put for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

"So more settled weather, more sunny weather and more slightly chilly temperatures as well, but things are looking good in all of these populated centres."

Weather Watch analyst Philip Duncan said the rain was staying away and the winds would also be lighter.

Even in Fiordland, which was known for its wet weather, there would only be 15mm of rain in the next four days.

Duncan said the daytime temperatures would be warmer than average this week, while the night-time temperatures would be colder.

While there was no snow forecast for the week, the cold overnight temperatures meant the snow machines would be operating at the ski-fields.