One person has died in single-vehicle crash just north of Morrinsville this morning.

Police were called just after 6.30am to the crash, which happened on the rural Cameron Rd, Mangateparu, near Morrinsville.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John ambulance service are also at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

As of last night 190 people had been killed on New Zealand's roads this year, up from 181 at this time last year.

In the Waikato the road toll stood at 46 last night, up from 36 last year.

In the 12 months to June 24, 386 people had been killed on the roads, up from 376 last year. The number has steadily increased over the past five years.