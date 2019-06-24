Traffic is starting to swell throughout the Auckland region as commuters hit the road to head home after work.

Alongside the usual hustle and bustle of the motorways, a number of incidents in the suburbs are also causing delays.

Delays can be expected on Hugh Green Drive in Pinehill following a crash near the intersection with Greville Rd - the road was temporarily closed but has been reopened.

Elsewhere, the Bruce McLaren Rd area of Henderson has been clogged with traffic following two separate crashes with intersecting streets.

A child was critically injured on Hindmarsh St following a collision with a car, meanwhile, one person was moderately hurt following a two-car collision on Railside Ave.

Back to the motorway network, the Northern Motorway has heavy traffic approaching the Harbour Bridge heading southbound.

Driving away from the city on the Northern Motorway, motorists can expect heavy traffic in patches between the Harbour Bridge and the Upper Harbour Highway, again from Oteha Valley to Redvale.

On the Southern Motorway, traffic is heavy from the city to Greenlane, again approaching Mount Wellington and in patches from Manukau to Takanini heading south.

Heading in the other direction, motorists can expect heavy traffic between Princes St and Greenlane.

There is a queue for the Northern Link heading south on the Northwestern Motorway and traffic is heavy moving northbound between Bond St and Lincoln Rd.

Motorists on the Southwestern Motorway is heavy approaching the Southern Link and traffic is heavy between Massey Rd and Neilson St for northbound traffic.