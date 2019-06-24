On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It was important to get to a burglary scene as soon as possible so police staff could "lift quality forensic evidence", which increased the likelihood of "catching prolific burglary offenders before they can strike again", the report explained.
A year later police kicked off a major national campaign targeting people receiving and dealing in stolen property from aggravated burglaries, in response to a steady stream of incidents at dairies, service stations and other small retailers.
The campaign was supported by Crimestoppers and aimed to reduce aggravated robberies by creating new police task forces to target offenders and offering a reward to those who helped notch up prosecutions.
The latest report shows the number of aggravated robberies in 2017 was "a record high", with 1236 reported across the country.
But last year that number dropped 21 per cent to just 973 incidents.
"Police takes a comprehensive prevention approach to support vulnerable local businesses, dairies and shops," the report said.
"This includes practical prevention advice, as well as government-subsidised deterrents for eligible, high-risk businesses.
"More than 400 fog cannons, which startle robbers with a burst of smog, have been installed as of early 2019, and police continues to complete security audits and provide tailored prevention advice to business owners so they can improve the security of their premises."
According to the report, the majority of commercial aggravated robberies occurred in Counties Manukau, followed by Auckland City, Waikato, Waitemata and Canterbury.
In total, in the year ending April 30, 262,800 Kiwis had been victims of crime, which was down by 1508 - 0.6 per cent - from the previous year.
Of those victimisations, 23 per cent were recorded against people and 77 per cent against property.