Police have answered 4.2 million 111 calls in the past five years - with the number of Kiwis reaching out for emergency help increasing steadily.

Last year alone 897,233 people called 111, with about 20 per cent of those calls requiring immediate action or an emergency response.

Police revealed the figures last week as they introduced a new report sharing information about data the community had requested under the Official Information Act.

The act is a parliamentary statute which enables the public a right of access to information held by government agencies.

The aim of publishing the report was to show the commitment by police to being "accessible and available to all".

In 2017, 883,363 calls to 111 were received. There were 871,980 calls in 2016, 818,113 in 2015 and 771,765 in 2014.

The report also showed the number of burglaries and aggravated robberies - crimes police have focused heavily on in recent years - had dropped year-on-year.

In 2018 there were 20,688 home burglaries and police attended "around nine out of every 10" within two days, resulting in a 92.31 per cent response rate.

In 2017 there were 22,422 burglaries and the response rate was 87.51 per cent.

In the year ending April 30 this year, 7.5 out of 10 burglaries were residential and most happened in the early afternoon.

It was important to get to a burglary scene as soon as possible so police staff could "lift quality forensic evidence", which increased the likelihood of "catching prolific burglary offenders before they can strike again", the report explained.

Police vowed to prioritise burglary resolution and prevention in 2016 and a new guide to how staff should respond was developed after a Herald series revealed 164 burglaries went unsolved nationwide each day.

A year later police kicked off a major national campaign targeting people receiving and dealing in stolen property from aggravated burglaries, in response to a steady stream of incidents at dairies, service stations and other small retailers.

The campaign was supported by Crimestoppers and aimed to reduce aggravated robberies by creating new police task forces to target offenders and offering a reward to those who helped notch up prosecutions.

The latest report shows the number of aggravated robberies in 2017 was "a record high", with 1236 reported across the country.

But last year that number dropped 21 per cent to just 973 incidents.

"Police takes a comprehensive prevention approach to support vulnerable local businesses, dairies and shops," the report said.

"This includes practical prevention advice, as well as government-subsidised deterrents for eligible, high-risk businesses.

"More than 400 fog cannons, which startle robbers with a burst of smog, have been installed as of early 2019, and police continues to complete security audits and provide tailored prevention advice to business owners so they can improve the security of their premises."

Burglaries have dropped in NZ, according to new police stats. Photo / File

According to the report, the majority of commercial aggravated robberies occurred in Counties Manukau, followed by Auckland City, Waikato, Waitemata and Canterbury.

In total, in the year ending April 30, 262,800 Kiwis had been victims of crime, which was down by 1508 - 0.6 per cent - from the previous year.

Of those victimisations, 23 per cent were recorded against people and 77 per cent against property.