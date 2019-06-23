A "disastrous" tertiary education proposal being considered by the Government would sack the board of Hawke's Bay-based EIT and consolidate its assets in Wellington, Lawrence Yule says.

The MP for Tukituki says he has received a Cabinet paper, which the Government says is a draft paper, showing potential changes to vocational education are further reaching than originally thought.

"The reforms will mean regional polytechnics will be renamed as subsidiaries of a newly formed statutory entity called New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST)," Yule said.

"After two years polytechs and industry training organisations will be dissolved.

"This is disastrous