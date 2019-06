Trains between Papakura and Pukekohe in south Auckland are up and running again after delays caused by a truck crashing into a rail bridge.

Services were suspended after a truck hit a rail bridge in McPherson Road in Drury about 9.15am.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan says an engineer has checked the bridge.

Commuters were forced to catch buses insetad of trains while the service was halted.

