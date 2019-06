A car and a motorcycle have collided at a Taranaki intersection, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Princes St and Glover Rd, Hawera, at about 10.50am, police said.

It appeared one person suffered critical injuries.

A helicopter was being sent from New Plymouth. The road had been closed and diversions are in place, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.