Seventeen students at an Auckland trade school have been left in unemployed limbo requiring up to $12,000 each in financial support, due to issues including marking.

Last year, vocational education provider NZMA discovered "assessment practice by a tutor that did not meet required standards" in its Diploma in Tourism and Hotel Management (Level 7).

As a consequence, 17 students taking the course have been required to resubmit varying levels of assignments to be independently assessed by an external moderator - a course of action approved by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA). They had been due to graduate last year

