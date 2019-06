Two workers were injured after a glass pane hit them on a work site in central Auckland yesterday.

One person was hospitalised after the incident at Fujitsu House on Kyber Pass.

Police confirmed two people received moderate injuries after a glass pane hit them at the work site in central Auckland around 3.15pm.

St John attended the incident and treated two patients.

One was taken to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident.