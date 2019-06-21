COMMENT:

Earlier this year a magnificent book was published. It qualifies as magnificent for its size, 691 pages, of which 127 are notes on the book's 18 chapters. It is truly a tome.

Praise for the book emanates from differing shades of political and economic perspective. Tom Peters, co-author of In Search of Excellence suggested the book, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, has a high probability of joining the likes of Adam Smith's The Wealth of Nations and Max Weber's Economy and Society as defining socio-economic texts of modern times. Kevin Werbach from the famed Wharton School was more dramatic:

