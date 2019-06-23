A crackdown on Auckland taverns acting as "gambling shops" has found issues with more than a dozen establishments, and several have been forced to shut up shop.

The Problem Gambling Foundation has applauded Auckland Council's investigations, and is calling on councils across the country to step up their own compliance monitoring.

Auckland Council inspectors revealed last year they were aware of 28 taverns with pokies coming up for liquor licence renewal that were thought to be operating primarily in the business of gambling, rather than selling alcohol.

Taverns that hold liquor licences are allowed to also provide electronic gambling machines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: