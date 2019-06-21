A man involved in the viral video where four knights are seen randomly sword fighting in a Taranaki intersection has spoken out.

The captain of the Taranaki Medieval Society, Matthew Poehler, revealed to the Herald that their group were "Cross-Walk Fighting" on Devon St, New Plymouth on Sunday afternoon.

"What you saw in the video was us training, practising, gaining skill and having a real workout.

A video of a random sword fight breaking out in Taranaki intersection has gone viral, with Kiwis entertained by the spectacle. Photo / Michael Atkinson

"It was a lovely day in the middle of winter and we wanted to get outside and just be around the public.

"We do public demos and public fights for our own enjoyment and skill. And we all liked to get out and show a display to the public."

The four people involved included Poehler as well as other members from the group Joshua McLean, Alex Batten and Fiona Saene.

Poehler said they were entertaining the crowd with their Cross-Walk Fighting, before New Plymouth resident, Michael Atkinson, started filming them.

"We were just standing on all four corners and training off, trading partners when Michael who took the video walked by and spotted us doing our thing and was just having a wonderful time.

"Cars were beeping and waving and people were coming up and asking questions and that's just wonderful. I love when people have that interest."

Taranaki Medieval Society captain Matthew Poehler. Photo / Facebook

In the viral video, Atkinson can be heard laughing in the background, repeatedly saying the whole thing was "random as" while the knights ran into the middle of the intersection and fought each other.

After Atkinson posted the video on Facebook, the post has been shared more 2000 times and has more than 2000 reactions.

Poehler said he is a bit "mind-boggled" about now being part of a viral video.

"You see on Facebook and other media where things have gone viral. You kind of wonder how it feels and it actually happens. I just thought, 'oh, okay, that's kind of cool'."

Poehler revealed this was not the first time they had fought at an intersection, with the Taranaki Medieval Society meeting up over half a dozen times to do the cross-walk fights.

He explained that he has had good relationships with police for several years now, which has allowed them to do demo and other things in public.

Taranaki Medieval Society pictured at Baldrick's big day out. Photo / Taranaki Medieval Society Facebook

"We are out in the public quite a bit for things like Halloween. We used to have a regular Halloween parade, going up and down Devon St and bar hopping."

Poehler explained that when the group are fighting in public, it's not only about keeping it real, but also making sure they are being safe.

"Safety is really big if you're doing something borderline dangerous."

The society uses practical swords that have rounded points and blunted edges but are made just like any sharp sword would be.

The Taranaki Medieval Society, which has been around for 20 years, is also the backbone of the Baldrick's Big Day Out in Stratford every two years.

Taranaki Medieval Society pictured at Baldrick's big day out. Photo / Taranaki Medieval Society Facebook

Poehler said the Taranaki Medieval Society meet up twice a week in different locations and all new members have to do is bring gloves and good shoes if they want to take part in sword fighting.

"You're always learning, always meeting people that are into a different aspect of it or better than you are.

"Every time we get someone that's new, they bring their own thing and own style which is really cool.

Taranaki Medieval Society members relax at Baldrick's Big Day Out. Photo / Taranaki Medieval Society Facebook

"We just had somebody join us, Cameron Hall, little short but oh he's a tiger. He's just fierce. He loves fighting with axes. He's a cannonball, he's really cool."

He also emphasised the group is not just about fighting, as they involve other aspects from the medieval time including making costumes and woodwork.

If you're keen to join the Taranaki Medieval Society check out their Facebook page. Joining fee is $90 a year.

You can also hire them for parties and events where they can provide combat, feasting, decoration and archery.