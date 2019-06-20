More alleged victims of a "cancer healer" charged with indecent assault have come forward.

Tokoroa police arrested and charged a 62-year-old man with indecent assault this month after receiving a complaint from a member of the public.

Police said he was believed to have performed indecent acts on men and women under the guise of healing people of cancer in New Zealand, Australia, the Cook Islands and Tahiti.

Police at the time said they believed there could be further victims who were yet to come forward and speak to them about their experiences with the man.

On Friday Detective Constable David Whitecliffe-Davies said more victims had come forward and police were considering laying further charges.

Whitecliffe-Davies said he could not release any further details, but police believed there were still further victims.

"We know there are other victims out there we just need them to come forward."

Police were ensuring the alleged victims had the right support around them.

The man was due to appear in the Tokoroa District Court on the original charges on June 25, 2019.

Anyone with information could contact Tokoroa Police on 07 885 0100, or on the Police non-emergency number 105.