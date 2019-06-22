Hot Water Beach is a sleepy little town in winter.

Tourists flow into the seaside village like the tide; packing out the beach at low tide, before emptying when it comes back in.

Despite the brisk winter breeze, it's still not enough to put visitors - armed with mini spades - off digging the famous hot water pools.

Half the houses appear to be holiday homes, mostly Aucklanders, while the rest are locals who either work locally, in tourism or in nearby Whitianga.

But a more sinister undercurrent reared its head last weekend after 73-year-old Robert Noe was bashed and

