A pensioner thought he was going to die during a vicious home invasion which left him suffering multiple fractures to his arm and head.

Robert Noe, 73, is in Waikato Hospital awaiting surgery to have a plate inserted in his arm after up to four people, including one woman, allegedly stormed his property just after midnight on Saturday, and beat him to a pulp.

His family believe the attack was part of what they describe as a sustained campaign of terror spanning more than a year following a soured business deal and a legal battle that he ultimately lost.

