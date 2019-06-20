Police and ambulances are responding to an emergency incident on Mahunga Drive in

Māngere Bridge in south Auckland.

A police cordon is in place and two patients, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, were both taken to Middlemore Hospital.

An employee of one of the businesses in the industrial area said he had seen two police cars speeding past and there were ambulances outside the building.

Another employee who works across the road said he had seen four ambulances, at least four police cars with sirens blaring and several St John emergency SUVs heading down Mahunga Drive.

He understood they were now inside the premises of Oji Fibre Solutions at 20 Mahunga Drive.

A witness said there was an extremely aggravated man in the road talking to police. The witness heard police tell the man that if he wanted to help his wife, he needed to listen to them.

The man did not appear to be under arrest, he said.

