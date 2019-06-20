COMMENT:

When politicians are in bed with vested interests it shapes the world in a particular way. It means that the most powerful and rich in society get their way, and the will of ordinary people is sidelined in a democracy. It means that Governments do the bidding of corporate interests, and political agendas that don't suit those interests get deprioritised. It means transformational governments start to look very much "business as usual".

That's why we absolutely need to know who has the ear of decision-makers. And why, throughout the world at the moment, there is an increased interest in