The famed explorer who will give the keynote speech at the celebration of the centenary year of Sir Edmund Hillary, has sawn off his frostbitten fingers and survived an angina attack near the summit of Mt Everest. Now 75, Sir Ranulph Fiennes tells Phil Taylor, he has no plans to take it easy.

Years ago in Queenstown, I sat with Sir Ranulph Fiennes as he related in matter-of-fact tone and in quite grisly detail exactly how he went about sawing off his fingers.

The man billed by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's greatest living explorer placed each