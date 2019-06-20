Disgraced professor Grant Hannis argued his sexual assault on an 82-year-old woman in a rest home was "opportunistic", then denied a second alleged offence. Now, his police file reveals witness accounts of his behaviour in the lead-up to the assault, and his reaction after the attack.

He was the most frequent visitor to the rest home, but really, he had no reason to be there.

Grant Hannis, the former Massey University journalism professor convicted earlier this year for a sexual assault on an 82-year-old female resident, would turn up at the retirement complex at least three times a week -

Building a case

'I just chat to the residents sometimes to be friendly'

A fall from grace