National has committed to starting construction on the Melling Interchange roading project in its first term, if elected to power.

Leader Simon Bridges made the announcement today alongside Hutt Valley mayors and MPs.

He said the project's delay had been a sorry saga from the Government and the interchange needs to be prioritised.

"In our first term we're committed to starting construction of this vital project in this area because we know that New Zealand shouldn't be slowed down, it needs to get going."

In April the NZTA announced the $140 million transport project, that would greatly ease congestion on State Highway 2, won't be considered for funding until 2028.

Since then Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace has been desperately trying to have it brought forward.

He demanded an urgent meeting with Transport Minister Phil Twyford and the NZTA and met with them last month.

The preferred option for Melling is a diamond interchange connecting to Queens Drive. Image / NZTA

Wallace said he was told the project ticks all the boxes but the money just isn't there.

He said the pledge from National is great news for the Hutt.

"We've actually asked for this commitment from the National Party, this is a major issue, probably one of the biggest issues, not only for Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and the Wairarapa but the greater Wellington region."

Hutt South National MP Chris Bishop has also been campaigning to have the project brought forward.

He's collected a 7000 signature petition and has planned a protest in Melling next Saturday.

"It's a critical project for the Hutt Valley, as the mayor says our number-one transport priority, and it's just great to have the commitment from the opposition and from the National Party that we will get on with the job if we are elected."

Bishop said he hopes today's announcement makes Phil Twyford reconsider funding for the project.

Mayor Ray Wallace said if that's not the case the Hutt City Council is thinking about a plan B.

"We may have to go ahead and get all the planning done and pay for it through regional and local council funding, without the NZTA."

He said it would cost around $4 million to complete the consenting process for the project.