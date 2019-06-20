A former Oranga Tamariki social worker who used pornography and drugs to groom a 15-year-old boy for sex has also pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

In today's Herald it was revealed that the woman pleaded guilty yesterday to amended charges ahead of her trial in the Auckland District Court next week.

The mid-30s woman admitted meeting someone younger than 16 following sexual grooming, sexual conduct with a person under 16, exposing a young person to indecent material and two charges of supplying cannabis to a person under 18.

The amendment was an additional

