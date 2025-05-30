The Crusaders’ vice-captain will line up at blindside flanker, with Antonio Shalfoon replacing Jamie Hannah at lock the only other change in the pack.
There’s plenty of movement in the backline, however.
Noah Hotham starts at halfback, Dallas McLeod and Levi Aumua make up the midfield combination, while Chay Fihaki returns on the right wing, seeing Sevu Reece move to the left.
On the bench, Tahlor Cahill replaces Quinten Strange, while Braydon Ennor dons the No 23 after starting at centre last week.
Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Tamaiti Williams 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Ethan Blackadder 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Sevu Reece 12. Dallas McLeod 13. Levi Aumua 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Johnny McNicholl.
Bench: 16. George Bell 17. Lewis Ponini 18. Seb Calder 19. Tahlor Cahill 20. Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Braydon Ennor.
Unavailable: Fletcher Newell (Achilles), Kershawl Sykes-Martin (neck), Will Jordan (knee), Taha Kemara (knee, season), Dom Gardner (foot, season), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season).