The body of Daniel McLellan-Skeggs, who went missing after a horrific jet boat crash last month, has been found washed up on a West Coast beach this morning.

Police said the body was found by a fisherman this morning on a beach at Kakapotahi, near the Waitaha River.

McLellan-Skeggs has been missing since he was involved in a jet boat crash on the Taramakau River, northeast of Ross, on May 17.

A local helicopter crew rescued one of the men involved in the crash but McLellan-Skeggs could not be found.

Advertisement

Police recovered the body early this afternoon and confirmed it to be that of the 29-year-old from Christchurch.

His family would again like to thank all volunteers and members of the public

that assisted with the extensive search in the days following the incident, police said.