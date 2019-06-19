Police are combing a Waikato mountain in the search for a man last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Sergeant Vince Ranger of Waikato Police Search and Rescue said LandSAR crews are searching Pirongia mountain for missing Waikato man Richard Michael Shaw.

The 44-year-old, who lives near Pukemoremore, northeast of Hamilton, was last seen on June 6.

His vehicle was then seen on June 12 in the car park at the end of Greys Rd near the Pirongia Lodge, which was reported to police on June 17.

Searchers are focusing on the Grey Rd carpark and tracks off that area, Ranger said.

Shaw is described as 185cm tall, of medium build with short light coloured hair.

It is not known what clothing Shaw was wearing at the time he went missing but it is believed he was alone.

"Police are very keen to hear from people who have seen anybody in the Mount Pirongia area fitting his description or from any of his friends who may have any information."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Sergeant Ranger on 021 191 2445.