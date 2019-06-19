An Oranga Tamariki social worker accused of using pornography and drugs to groom a 15-year-old client for sex has pleaded guilty in court.

The woman, in her mid-30s, was due to stand trial on Monday after earlier denying charges of meeting someone younger than 16 following sexual grooming, sexual conduct with a person under 16, exposing a young person to indecent material and two charges of supplying cannabis to a person under 18.

Yesterday she admitted amended charges, but the court was unable to confirm to the Herald what they were.

Interim name suppression will continue until sentencing later this year.

A spokesman for Oranga Tamariki said the government department would not comment until after sentencing.

The Ministry for Children's deputy chief executive, Alison McDonald, has previously said the worker was suspended.

"We are appalled at the allegations, which are shocking and deeply upsetting," she said when the Herald first reported the case.

"We are working with the young person and their family to do all we can to make sure they get the support they need."

Oranga Tamariki would also conduct an internal investigation, McDonald said.

"We are undertaking our own response, which includes a review, and an assessment of other children they were working with to ensure their safety."

The spokesman would not comment on the review yesterday.

Oranga Tamariki is responsible for the protection and care of children whose wellbeing is deemed to be at risk, youth offenders and children of the state.

In a separate case, a former Child, Youth and Family (CYF) caregiver faces allegations of sexually abusing 17 boys.

The Auckland man, who has interim name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to 43 charges.

Oranga Tamariki - formerly CYF - is understood to be investigating those claims.

The ex-caregiver's alleged offending stems from the mid-2000s and came to light last year.

Of the 17 complainants, 14 were allegedly sexually abused and others were subjected to physical abuse while the man was working for CYF.

One boy was also allegedly assaulted with a bamboo stick.

He also faces allegations of threatening to kill other boys and is charged with supplying methamphetamine and cannabis to youngsters.