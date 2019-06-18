Dismayed farmers are planning to take matters into their own hands to protect their sheep after another 38 were ripped apart by dogs in an overnight attack outside of Hastings.

Calls to police and Hastings District Council during the attacks between 2am and 4am proved fruitless for a group of farmers on Kaiapo Rd, who say they will band together to keep watch to try to stop the "crisis".

Dawn revealed the full scale of the "massacres" - 20 sheep slayed on one farm and another 18 left for dead on a neighbour's property over the road.

Taine Baxter-Love, who

