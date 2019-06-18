A rugby player who allegedly king-hit someone at a post-match function has been released on bail.

Kyle James Martin, 23, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with injuring by an unlawful act but his case was not called before a judge.

He was bailed until next month after appearing in front of a court registrar without entering a plea.

The complainant in the alleged attack was left lying on the floor of the Green Island Rugby Football clubrooms as a function wound down shortly after the bar was closed at midnight, the Otago Daily Times understands.

Advertisement

Police and paramedics were called about 12.20am on Monday and rushed to the Neill St clubrooms.

The man was initially assessed as being in a critical condition, though a police spokeswoman later said he was ''serious but stable'' in Dunedin Hospital.

Green Island Rugby Football Club president Craig Anderson confirmed Martin was a club member who played in the Premier 2 grade.

Any action by the club against the accused would happen after the court process, he said.