It's bright and it's bold and now central Auckland's pink cycleway is being recognised at an international event.

Te Ara I Whiti, the pink lightpath, and the Nelson St cycleway, from Upper Queen St to Victoria St, is one of 15 projects from nine countries to feature at the Bicycle Architecture Biennale which opened in Amsterdam on Monday.

The event, being held for the second time, showcases cycleways and building designs around the world that are making it easier, more interesting and more colourful to travel by bike.

