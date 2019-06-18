Lake Tekapo Police are pleading with the public for help in finding a brazen thief who walked into a business dressed as a courier before making off with a large sum of cash.

The unknown female was caught on CCTV entering a business wearing an NZ Couriers jacket around 4pm on Friday, June 14.

The jacket is no longer worn by NZ Courier staff but she walked into the property before leaving with a courier bag containing the cash.

She is described as aged in her mid-to-late 20s with shoulder-length brown hair, of medium build and, along with the jacket, she wore black Nike shoes and black trousers.

Anyone who might have information which could assist police is urged to get in touch with Bradley Morton from Lake Tekapo Police at the following email address: Bradley.Morton@police.govt.nz.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.