A woman who admitted failing to protect or get medical help for a disabled man who later died has been told she has to stay behind bars until her sentencing.

Annie Mathews appeared in the Rotorua District Court today via audio visual link for an electronic bail application.

Judge Peter Snell declined Mathews' application via her lawyer Peter Birks.

Mathews and her former partner, Jovander Raymond Terry, were jointly charged following a lengthy police investigation into the death of Bruce Rangitutia from Tokoroa.

Details about the case were revealed in April after Mathews and Terry pleaded guilty to charges relating to neglecting the disabled man.

Bruce Rangitutia cried out for food and water in the days before his death. Photo / File

It was revealed the 55-year-old's carers failed to feed him for two years and he drank his own urine because his pleas for water were ignored.

Rangitutia's 42kg skeletal body was unable to move from his bed due to extensive unexplained injuries. He died on December 5, 2015.

The pair were charged after his body was exhumed.

Terry admitted one charge of ill-treatment of a vulnerable adult by failing to feed and seek medical care for Rangitutia.

Mathews admitted two charges - failing to protect a vulnerable adult and failing to seek medical care for Rangitutia.

They will be sentenced on September 23.