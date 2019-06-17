The Afghan villagers affected by Operation Burnham are withdrawing from the inquiry investigating claims that Kiwi soldiers killed innocent civilians in 2010.

The villagers did not want to participate in the inquiry further, said lawyer Rodney Harrison.

They were disillusioned with the process, he said, and had lost all confidence in the inquiry.

"They have just been worn down by the process."

Advertisement

Lawyer Deborah Manning said the villagers had told her they did not trust the process and had very low trust and confidence in New Zealand authorities.



The death of 3-year-old Fatima has never been acknowledged, she said.

"That is very painful for our clients."

Manning is acting for the Afghan villagers after New Zealand soldiers were involved in a 2010 operation in the Tirgiran Valley, which is now the subject of an inquiry.

A memorandum prepared by Manning and Harrison, seen by the Herald, stated that at the outset villagers had expected to the receive all relevant information about themselves and the events of Operation Burnham.

"Regrettably, however, our clients have come to see themselves as consistently marginalised throughout the inquiry process," the memorandum said.

"Their personal concerns over their marginalisation have been persistent and steadily increasing.

"Our clients have a long-standing mistrust of the New Zealand authorities and Western governments more generally. That is completely understandable.

"Despite that, our clients were willing to believe that New Zealand might just be different in their case, firstly given the publication of Hit and Run [book] and the commitment of the authors, Messrs Hager and Stephenson, to tell their story and secondly through having obtained legal representation."

However, their clients believed a series of inquiry decisions had marginalised them from the process.

Their clients were adamant they should have access to video footage of the attack on their villages.

Inquiry into Operation Burnham

New Zealand forces entered Afghanistan amid the United States-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

An inquiry, led by Sir Terence Arnold and Sir Geoffrey Palmer, into a 2010 NZSAS raid in the Baghlan province was sparked by Hager and Stephenson's book which claimed six civilians were killed and 15 others wounded.

The New Zealand Defence Force has rejected the claims, saying nine insurgents were killed.

Yesterday the Herald reported that the country's watchdog for spy agencies had been thwarted for months when trying to see secret emails about the controversial raid.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, Cheryl Gwyn, was given access to "several tens of thousands of emails" - then discovered another 115,000 were apparently overlooked.