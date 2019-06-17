New Zealand's biggest farmer and banking lobby groups are welcoming a new Government bill which aims to ease the burden of farmers in financial distress.

Cabinet today approved legislation which would require the creditors of farmers – such as banks or other loan-providing organisation – to provide mediation to farmers who have defaulted on debt before any enforcement action is taken.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said the failure of a farm can lead to a farmer and their family losing both their business and their home.

In many regional parts of New Zealand, one farm's failure can have ripples throughout the rest of the community and across the regional economy, O'Connor said.

"The Bill is pragmatic. The guts of it is early intervention – where either the farmer or the bank have an ability to go and seek mediation, which is a far better option than forced foreclosure."

According to Reserve Bank figures, total farm debt in New Zealand is $62.8 billion – that's up 270 per cent over the last 20 years.

"Farmers are especially vulnerable to business downturns as a result of conditions that are often outside their control, like weather, market price volatility, pests and diseases like Mycoplasma bovis," O'Connor said.

The Bill has been given the tick of approval by Federated Farmers as well as the New Zealand Bankers Association.

O'Connor said the bill seeks to address an issue that has been around for a while.

In fact, it was initially a members' bill in the name of NZ First MP Mark Paterson.

He said the bill offers a fairer system and is in the best interest of all parties.

It's since been reworked and reintroduced as a Coalition Government piece of legislation.

"This is great progress on an issue I have always personally supported. This Bill supports the mental, emotional and financial wellbeing of farmers and farming families who find themselves in financial strife.