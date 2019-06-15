A story on A3 of Saturday's Weekend Herald said Ritchies Transport Holdings Ltd (Ritchies Coachlines) had admitted its bus was faulty when the brakes failed before a crash near Gisborne in 2016 in which three people died and dozens were injured.

In fact, the company pleaded guilty to one charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act relating to hiring out its buses to a third party.

The charge previously faced by Ritchies in relation to the maintenance of its fleet has been dropped.

The Herald apologises for this error.