Claire Trevett looks back at the week in politics

Monday: RIP, tree

News that the "friendship" tree planted by French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump had died brought to mind the similar fate of a tree planted by National Party leader Simon Bridges with former National MP Todd Barclay in Queenstown.

The kowhai was planted in December 2015 to mark the Kawarau Falls Bridge project. At the time Bridges was Transport Minister and Barclay the MP for Clutha-Southland.

It withered within three months.

Barclay's political career withered 18 months later. Place your bets for Bridges'.