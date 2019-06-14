Claire Trevett looks back at the week in politics

Monday: RIP, tree

News that the "friendship" tree planted by French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump had died brought to mind the similar fate of a tree planted by National Party leader Simon Bridges with former National MP Todd Barclay in Queenstown.

The kowhai was planted in December 2015 to mark the Kawarau Falls Bridge project. At the time Bridges was Transport Minister and Barclay the MP for Clutha-Southland.

It withered within three months.

Barclay's political career withered 18 months later. Place your bets for Bridges'.

Tuesday: Can o'worms or can o'pies?

Beehive Diaries loves a good mispronunciation. Top of the pops was National MP Paula Bennett saying "hyperbowl" instead of "hyperbole" several years ago.

But Simon Bridges came close to challenging when explaining why he would not go to Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf's farewell do.

He said: "I'm not going to sit there eating the canopies given the situation we are in."

That's canapés, Simon. Cana-pays. A canopy would not be good for the digestion.

National Party leader Simon Bridges (right) stands under a canopy. Photo / Warren Buckland

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Grant Robertson was clearly concerned people would think he was somewhat biased in his view that Budget 2019 was the best since sliced bread.

He found a way to let others sing its praises instead, through him.

He got backbench MP Kiri Allan to ask him a "patsy" question to do it.

They were not all from those actually affected by the Budget. His first batch included British billionaire Richard Branson.

Wednesday: Biting the hand that feeds

Air NZ has long sponsored Parliament's sports teams by way of discounts on flights to travel to fixtures around the country and overseas.

The rugby team is the most active, so tends to get the lion's share.

However, this year the funding has to stretch further than usual because teams will be heading off for the three World Cups underway.

Parliamentary teams often have Parliamentary World Cups in the lead up to actual World Cups. This year will see Parliament's cricket, rugby and netball teams all travelling overseas to the UK (cricket and netball) and Japan (rugby).

Air NZ has reportedly been deaf to pleas for more of a subsidy, leaving players to make up more of the difference themselves.

Perhaps Shane Jones could help, given his constructive relationship with the national carrier ...

Thursday: Shane Jones' vow of silence

Speaking of Shane Jones, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has embarked on the Sisphyean task of trying to shut him up.

Shane Jones on how much money from the PGF has actually been spent. /Jason Walls

Jones revealed Ardern's new project at a select committee hearing, saying she had told him that "no news is good news".

As a result he was going to "tone down" his approach to ensure his Provincial Growth Fund was "not completely eclipsed by my political personality".

He quickly added: "there is no guarantee this will happen".

His newfound determination not to be an attention hog was rather undermined by turning up to the committee wearing a black cap with KiwiRail and his name on it.

It was at least less startling than the fluorescent orange KiwiRail jacket he donned for last year's effort.

Shane Jones is determined not to attract undue attention to himself in this subdued jacket. Photo / Duncan Brown

Friday: the rockstar at Fieldays, and Chris Hipkins left holding the baby

Last year, the PM had a brief visit to Fieldays courtesy of being a very late stage of pregnancy. This year she made up for it – going on Wednesday to open it and returning on Friday to spend four hours at meetings and wandering about.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has things down pat at Fieldays. Photo / Alan Gibson

It was a family occasion – Ardern told The Country her father Ross Ardern had come along "to buy a compressor" while her fiancé Clarke Gayford was "working" as an ambassador for a vehicle company.

"I won't mention the brand because that wouldn't be appropriate."

Cabinet ministers cannot endorse products.

The host did it for her – (Holden).

The host noted it was the first time in a long time that a leader of the "red" party had been so popular at the farming event, comparing her reception to a "rock-star" and former PM John Key.

Speaker Trevor Mallard jetted off to Australia to represent New Zealand at a memorial service for former Australia PM Bob Hawke.

He attended with his old mate, Annette King, who is now High Commissioner to Australia.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Chris Hipkins was dealing with teething problems at home – literally.

As media arrived for Hipkins' press conference to announce progress on the teacher negotiations, Hipkins' baby was carried in a tearful state from the office.

While the new offer from the Government appeared to have stopping the teachers objections, Hipkins' baby could still be heard screaming from Megan Woods' office when the press conference ended about half an hour later.