When Liam Donnelly's dad didn't come home one night the 7-year-old and his sister thought he was just playing a game.

The previous week the children had been playing hide and seek with him and he'd hidden in the walk-in-wardrobe, so this time they knew just where to look.

"Me and my sister ran there and said 'found ya'... (but) he wasn't there."

Fast forward 15 years and Liam is still looking for his father Jim Donnelly. So is his sister Siobhan and their mother Tracey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It's something that has haunted the family ever since and they are desperate for

Related articles: