The driver in a fiery crash that killed two people last night near Oamaru was 18, police say.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd, north of Oamaru at about 11pm.

Two fire crews were called to the scene where they found a car alight. Two bodies were discovered inside.

READ MORE

• Two bodies found in crashed and burning car near Oamaru

• The human toll of the darkest week on our roads

Advertisement

A third person, who had been driving, suffered life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Dunedin Hospital and are now in a serious but stable condition, Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth told the Otago Daily Times.

It was too early to tell the cause of the crash at this stage, said Booth, an Oamaru police officer.

It was expected further details about the two people killed in the crash would be made available later today.

The crash brings New Zealand's 2019 road toll to 179. Last year on this date the road toll was 169.