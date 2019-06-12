Two people have died and another is in hospital after their car crashed and caught fire just north of Oamaru last night.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd, Oamaru North about 11pm.

Fire crews were called to TY Duncan Rd about 11pm last night and found a car alight. Two bodies were discovered inside.

A third person also in the car at the time of the crash suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Cordons remain in place at TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

TY Duncan Rd is a rural road off State Highway 1, between the highway and the coast.

Two fire crews were involved in putting out the blaze.