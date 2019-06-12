On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"KiwiBuild is working to deliver 100,000 modest, affordable homes over the next decade. A review of the last 12 months, progress made and new initiatives to assist the industry to deliver," was scheduled, according to the description of his speech on the site.
Since then, Twyford has backed away from that 100,000 figure and wouldn't comment on a target until after the reset has been announced.
Minister of Building and Construction Jenny Salesa is scheduled to attend the event but will not be speaking.
Other speakers at the event include Fletcher Building residential & development chief executive Steve Evans and head of Kiwibuild Delivery Helen O'Sullivan.
Twyford was meant to be on a panel discussing KiwiBuild standards but is no longer listed as one of the panellists.