Housing Minister Phil Twyford has pulled out of a speaking engagement at the KiwiBuild Summit later this month ahead of the policy's reset.

He was scheduled to be one of the keynotes speakers at the event in Auckland on June 24, but a spokesperson said he had papers before Cabinet this month so he needed to be in Wellington on that day.

In January, Twyford announced that the KiwiBuild policy would undergo a reset after it did not achieve the numbers that had been anticipated in the early months of the programme.

By next month, Twyford had expected 1000 KiwiBuild

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: